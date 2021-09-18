Rajya Sabha Polls : BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal From Assam

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 18, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the nomination of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal for the Rajya Sabha by-elections in Assam.

According to a press release, the party informed that Sonowal and L Murugan has been appointed as candidates for Rajya Sabha by-elections to be held in Assam & Madhya Pradesh respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that bypolls will be held for one seat each in Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

While, the elections will be held for two seats in Tamil Nadu on October 4.

Five of the six Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant after the resignation of members from West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

“List of BJP candidates for upcoming by-polls to Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.” – tweeted by official BJP handle.