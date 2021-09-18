Sikkim Government Issues New COVID-19 Containment Directives For Sep 20-27

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Government has issued directives to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, with effect from September 20 till 6 AM of September 27.

According to the order, persons who have received both the doses of COVID-19 shall be allowed to enter the state, with production of relevant documents.

However, all persons entering the state shall be required to produce negative RTPCR report conducted within 72 hours. This will be exempted if they return back on the same day.

Pubs, Discotheques, Cinema Halls and other entertainment places will continue to remain closed.

Besides, casinos will be attached with hotels shall be permitted to operate for in-house guests only.

All restaurants, fast food centres, sweet shops, bakeries, etc shall be allowed to function with 50% of seating capacity till 10 PM.

All hotels, homestays, guest houses, etc shall be allowed to operate with 50% capacity but need to adhere by strict COVID-19 protocol.

Accordingly, there shall be complete restriction on movement of vehicles and persons between 10:30 PM till 5 AM everyday, except for emergency purposes.

However, movement of commercial goods vehicles, loading and unloading of goods shall be allowed during curfew period.

Factories, production units shall be allowed to operate with 100% manpower.