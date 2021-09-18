Sikkim Governor Inaugurates Two-Day Badminton Tournament

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 18, the Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad inaugurated the Governor’s Badminton Tournament at Raj Bhavan Badminton hall.

The two-day tournament has been organized by Raj Bhavan Secretariat in association with the Badminton Association of Sikkim.

The tournament which will be concluded on September 19 will include both men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

According to Raj Bhavan press release, more than 35 participants will be participating.

The inaugural function has been attended by Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba; Political Secretary to Chief Minister, Jacob Khaling; Chief Secretary, S.C. Gupta; officers, and sports enthusiasts.

In his inaugural address, the Governor commended the Raj Bhavan Secretariat for organizing the championship in the true spirit.

He provided an opportunity to the players for showcasing their skills.

“Sikkim has enormous potential for sports activities, and the youth must grab the opportunity and excel,” – the Governor further added.