Sonu Sood Allegedly Violated ‘Foreign Contributions Regulation Act’, Evaded 20 Cr As Tax

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 18, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has accused the actor Sonu Sood and his associates of avoiding Rs 20 Cr tax.

According to official reports, during an IT raid “Unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities” was found from his posession.

While, the board have also alleged Sood of violating the ‘Foreign Contributions Regulation Act’ (FCRA), while receiving donations from abroad.

During the raid, certain documents were recovered which proved the same.

“Large amounts of foreign contributions were found to have been spent for other means,” – added sources.

The tax evasion mentioned above clearly related to payments from Sonu Sood’s personal finances, according to statement issued by officials.

However, accounts of ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ are also been examined.

“Chain of documents, which are now in possession of the Income-tax sleuths, shows that money has been routed through different accounts and the real beneficiary is Sonu Sood,” – officials added.

Besides, the actor has also evaded tax by false claim expenditure, as informed by income tax officials.