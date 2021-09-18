State Disaster Management Authority Observes 10th Anniversary Of Sikkim Earthquake

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 18, a programme was organised by Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), under the theme “Making Sikkim Disaster and Climate Resilient by 2030” to mark the 10th year anniversary of the 2011 earthquake in Sikkim which caused devastation on a huge scale and also took several lives.

Sikkim Land Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha graced the programme as the Chief Guest here at conference hall of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Gangtok.

The main objective of the programme was to take various measures to get an early warning system and build resilient infrastructures in the face of natural disasters in Sikkim.

A short video on the aforementioned topic was also presented, which included activities of the disaster management authority. During the programme, rescue equipments were also handed over to members of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The programme also announced the winners of school essay competition and video competition on the topic ‘climate change and natural disaster’.

This programme was joined in virtually by members of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) India, Climate Action Network for South Asia (CANSA), Kelo University dignitaries, and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

During his address, the Land Resources Minister acknowledged the fact that Sikkim lies in one of the most complex topographical and geological settings which makes it vulnerable to natural hazards. With recent changes in the climatic condition, Sikkim is more vulnerable to natural disasters, he said.

The Minister also talked about construction of houses under the Housing Schemes for urban and rural areas which will be engineered to have natural disaster resilient features. Besides, he stated that disaster resilient villages in 16 Model GPUs will be built-up in the coming days. in order to deal with natural disasters, the state will have its own Integrated Control Rooms and projects on Climate Funding and Climate Proofing.