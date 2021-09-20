Naga Issue: Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Shah Today, Will Join Talks Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

Touted as a fresh beginning in the crucial Naga political talks with new interlocutor began at Dimapur today.

Scheduled to join the talks tomorrow Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. CM Sarma will sit with NSCN – IM leadership tomorrow in Dimapur as NEDA convenor. The Government of India is initiating a fresh peace talk with the Muivah’s outfit afresh removing Ravi from the scene and engaging HBS and new interlocutor AK Mishra.

The relationship between Ravi and NSCN’s leadership turned sour as they exchanged words on different platforms not seeing eye to eye on a host of issues. In the meantime, the Nagaland political parties formed a new opposition-less government to expedite the decades-old Naga political issue.