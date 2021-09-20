Nagaland : DC Launches 2-Lane Stretch At Peren

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 20, a launching programme was organized for Company 2-Lane Road Project, passing from Peren-Dimapur NH 129A (Pkg-2) at Base Camp, Old Jalukie.

The road project will be carried out in collaboration with M/S. Hi. Tech Construction & Co.

This 2-Lane stretch will be initiated under National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Peren District.

While addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Peren, Sentiwapang Aier has called the road project as a privilege and source of blessing for the Nagas, particularly for the Zeliang People under Peren District.

He added through the road project, residents will attain the opportunity of 2-Lane Road (Pkg-2) which will be a big boost for the district.

Besides, the DC in his address also encouraged the company to work with dedication and requested them to maintain the quality of road and work.

The DC also called upon Civil Societies and stakeholders to continue their support even during the upcoming days.