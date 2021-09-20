Nagaland Government Issues Directives For Re-Opening Of ‘Swimming Pools’ & ‘Cinema Halls’

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 20, the Nagaland Government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for re-opening of swimming pools, cinema halls and theatres.

According to SOPs issued, swimming pools in containment zones will remain closed.

Swimming Pool :

Physical distancing of atleast 6 ft should be followed in pools, deck, sitting arena, showing areas.

However, swimmers/coaches/visitors/staffs who are at higher risk over 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below 10 years.

Those who have underlying medical conditions of co-morbidities must avoid swimming pool.

Cinema Halls/Theatres :

Thermal screening of visitors/staff should be carried out at entry points. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed tk enter the premises.

However, seating arrangement inside the auditorium of cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes will be allowed to reopen with 100% seating capacity.

Digital no-contact transactions will be preferred for issuance of tickets, foods, beverages, etc.

The purchase of tickets at box office shall remain open throughout the day. While, advance booking will be allowed to avoid crowding at the sale counters.

Besides, other SOPs for swimming pools and cinema halls have also been issued, as mentioned in the directives.