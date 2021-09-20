Nagaland Government Meets NDPP Women Members To Discusses Gender Equality Issues

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 20, the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited the members of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Women Organization, to discuss on wide-ranging issues related with gender equality.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to Nagaland CM & Associate Vice-President of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Abu Metha; Secretary General of NDPP; along with other dignitaries.

Besides, the panel also deliberated on crucial issues, such as – women rights, gender equality, women empowerment.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio confirmed asserted about the same through Twitter handle.

“The President and members of @NDPPwomen called on me today. Along with the @SecyGeneralNDPP, we had fruitful discussion on wide-ranging issues including initiatives for gender equality. They are doing commendable work. I wish them success in all their future endeavours.” – tweeted by the CM.

Besides, the Advisor to Nagaland CM Abu Metha also elaborated on the same through his social media handle.

