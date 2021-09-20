Nagaland : Public Services Panel Hold Consultative Meeting To Review Developmental Projects At Wokha

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 20, a district-level consultative meeting was organized at Wokha for the review of communitization of public institution and services.

The meeting aimed to find out how Communitization has been functioning in the last 19 to 20 years.

Besides, the panel has asked the departments to select performing and non-performing villages from all sectors.

This will further help the panel to select villages, thereby conducting survey in their respective areas, asserted by Panel Chairperson for Review of Communitisation of Public Institution & Services Act 2002, Banuo Z Jamir IAS (Rtd).

While addressing the meeting, Jamir stated that state government believes on finding out impact of Communitisation in the developmental process, which can further play a significant role in the village level.

Besides, the Chairperson added that status of village development will reflect upon the State health of development.

She also put up questionnaires for line departments in order to conduct survey for the selected villages where she urged to submit the same before October 15, 2021.

The concept of communitisation was introduced in 2002-03, after enactment of Nagaland Communitisation Act on public institutions and services.

As a part of the programme, Nagaland government in phases handed over ownership and management of education, health care, water supply, electricity, tourism and bio-diversity conservation to the communities.