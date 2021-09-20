Sikkim : Daragoan Residents Demand Children Park Construction, Instead Of Housing Colony

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 20, a meeting was organized by residents of Daragoan SNT Colony, Pelling town has demanded the construction of a Children Park instead of Housing Colony.

According to reports, the residents of Daragoan SNT colony has requested the state government officials to look into the aforementioned matter.

The residents have demanded the government to erect a children park in the vacant government land, instead of proposed Housing colony.

Attended by the area Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) GT Dhungel, the Councillor Milan Gautam also comprehensively discussed the matter with residents of Daragoan SNT Colony.