Tripura: 2-Day Assembly Session From September 24, Five Bills To Be Placed

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Business Advisory Committee of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Monday announced that the ensuing assembly session will be held for two days starting from September 24. The two-day session will end on September 27 as September 25 is the fourth Saturday and the next day is Sunday.

Deputy Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswa Bandhu Sen on Monday chaired the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) as the speaker Rebati Mohan Das tendered resignation on September 02 last. In the meeting, MLAs of both the treasury bench and the opposition bench were present.

Tripura Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the decision of holding a two-day assembly session was taken unanimously at a meeting of the BAC of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. In the upcoming assembly session, the election for the post of speaker will be completed first and followed by other matters.

Nominations for the post of the speaker can be submitted till 2 pm on September 23 next. If more than one individual submits nomination papers voting will be held on September 24. Otherwise, the speaker will be elected without contest.

The Tripura government will raise a total of five bills – ‘The Tripura Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021’ including four amendment bills – the Tripura State Goods and Services Tax, the Tripura Police Act, the Tripura Roads Development Cess, and the Tripura Land Revenue and Land Reforms Bill, in this session, said Nath.