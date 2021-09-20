Union MoS Ashwini Kr. Choubey Reaches Nagaland On Official Visit

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 20, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kr. Choubey arrived at Nagaland.

The Minister of State is on an official visit to Nagaland, where he will review different forest and consumer affairs departmental projects across the state.

Choubey has also met the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss on aforementioned matters.

“Shri Ashwini Kr. Choubey @AshwiniKChoubey, Hon’ble Union MoS called on me. He is in Nagaland to review different forest and consumer affairs departmental projects in the state. Grateful to him for his concern and support for Nagaland.” – tweeted by the CM.

Besides, the MoS received a blissful welcome at Dimapur Airport by departmental officials and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members.