Union MoS Pankaj Chaudhary Reaches Sikkim For 3-Day Official Visit

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 20, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary arrived at Raj Bhavan, Gangtok.

The Minister of State is on a three-day official visit to Sikkim, where he will review the various economical projects across the state.

During the visit, the MoS also met Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad to comprehensively discuss on various ongoing developmental projects in the state.

The Union Minister was received by Secretary Home (Protocol) Department, S.K Pradhan; Special Secretary to Governor, B K Lama; and officials of Home Department and Raj Bhavan.

Besides, the Minister received a grand welcome by the officials of Sikkim Government, Customs & Income Tax Department at Bagdogra Airport.