Wild Elephant Stamped 35-Yr-Old Man To Death In Assam

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 20, a 34-yr-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants near Rani Reserve Forest, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Identified as Rajib Boro, the deceased was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

However, a team of forest officials had immediately rushed to the spot after receiving inputs.

Resident of Palashbari, the worker was immediately shifted to the Rani Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead.

During the recent times, human encroachment has lead to local extinctions by forcing the wildlife habitations, thereby letting these animals to migrate to areas, entirely captured by humans.