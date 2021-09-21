Arunachal Pradesh : Gypsy Falls Into Tawang Chu, Two Drown

NET Web Desk

At least two people were left drowned while the other escaped after a gypsy fell into Tawang-Chu river.

The incident took place on Sunday September 21 at around 8 PM, as informed by Brijesh Kr. Upadhyay, PRO, 12 NDRF, Itanagar.

According to reports, among both the individuals drowned in Tawang-Chu river, one person escaped after getting stuck in bushes after the vehicle fell into river.

On receiving specific units from DC Tawang on Monday, a team of 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed at Bomdila, immediately moved towards the incident site.

Although search operations are still continuing but NDRF team could not trace any whereabouts of the drowned individuals.

The gypsy have been recovered from an area adjacent to Maling.

In another incident, a 14-year-old boy, identified as Anil Natung, a resident of Village Seppa drowned in Kameng river while bathing.

A team of 12 NDRF moved early morning to the incident site for conducting the search operation.

The teams involved in both incidents are still continuing with their search operations.