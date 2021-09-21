Delta Variants Dominate As Mizoram Stares At High Positivity Rate

– NET Web Desk

Covid-19 it seems has not loosened its grip in Mizoram. Official Spokesperson on COVID-19 Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma informed Northeast Today that from the 350 positive samples sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, 3 samples have been confirmed to be of the Delta Plus variant.

He added that 350 positive samples were sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West Bengal in August. Out of those 3 samples confirmed to be of the Delta Plus variant, 2 are from the Champhai district and 1 sample from Kolasib.

Dr. Pachuau stated that Delta Plus has a 60% transmissible rate.

From the 350 samples, 70 samples were confirmed to be of the Delta Lineages, which scientists are currently testing and a variant name has not been designated.

213 samples from Aizawl, Lunglei, Kolasib, Champhai, and Serchhip districts were of the normal Delta variant.

Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma also stated that from all the RT-PCR positive samples sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, 510 Covid-19 variants have been detected.