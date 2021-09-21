East Khasi Hills: Sale Of Tobacco Products Banned Within 100 Yards Of Educational Institutions

– NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 21, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner strictly ordered the prohibition of the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to children and youth under the age of 18 years keeping in track with the directives issued by the Supreme Court of India.

The order strictly bans the sale of tobacco products within a radius of 100 yards from the outer boundary of educational institutions.

According to the statement, vendors and shopkeepers where tobacco products are sold shall display a notice containing the warning – “Sale of Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products to a Person under the age of eighteen years is strictly prohibited and is a punishable offense”.

The decision to release the order has been undertaken amid complaints received against vendors and shopkeepers, who have been selling them to minors at marketplaces and within the proximity of educational institutions.

It further stated that such actions violate Section 6 of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), which prohibits the sale of tobacco products to minors, i.e., below the age of 18 years.

Further, the Act also gives power to any police officer, not below the rank of a Sub-Inspector or State Food or Drug Administration officials to search and seize such tobacco products which are being sold in contravention of the laid norms.