Manipur CM Inaugurates ‘Vanijya Utsav’, Exhibition To Boost Exports

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 21, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated the ‘Vanijya Utsav-2021’ in the state.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh; state Minister for Public Works, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RD&PR), Information & Public Relations, Administrative Reforms, Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Th. Biswajit Singh.

Organized by Department of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, this state-level exhibition on exports is believed to bring buyers and sellers together on the same platform.

The Manipur CM has announced about the same through official Twitter handle.

Attended the inauguration of Vanijya Utsav as Chief Guest, along with Hon'ble Union MoS Dr @RanjanRajkuma11 Ji & Hon’ble Minister Shri @BiswajitThongam Ji, which was organised by the Dept of Textiles, Commerce & Industry. This exhibition will bring buyers and sellers together. pic.twitter.com/Fk9buCtu6Z — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 21, 2021

The main objective of the trade and export carnival is to boost the export by enhancing commercial production.

Besides, the fair is believed to showcase the state as an economic force, thereby promoting large-scale trade and commerce activities.

It is pertinent to note that ‘Vanijya Saptah’ has been organized by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry as part of the drive ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which marks the 75th year of Indian Independence.