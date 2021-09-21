Meghalaya Government Gifts Laptops To Students Excelling In Class 10 & 12 Exams

– NET Web Desk

Laptops were handed over to meritorious students who excelled in Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2020 of MBOSE, CBSE, ICSE and ISC at a program held at Yojana Bhavan Auditorium, Shillong today.

Conducted by The Information Technology & Communication Department Meghalaya, the felicitation ceremony was graced by the Information Technology & Communication Minister, Shri Hamletson Dohling.

In his speech, the Minister lauded the hard work and sacrifices of the students in achieving success in their exams.

Acknowledging that parents and teachers play a vital role in the students’ achievements, he said that it is a proud moment for parents and teachers to see that their children have excelled in the academic pursuit of merit while adding that it is also a proud moment for the Government to acknowledge the efforts of the young boys and girls in facing the challenges of this competitive world.

Shri. Dohling urged the students to ride upon their accomplishments and continue to strive forward in pursuit of their dreams with the same dedication and commitment so that they can be valuable citizens of the State and the country.