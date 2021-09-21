Meghalaya Press Club Condemns Assault On Senior Journalist

NET Web Desk

The members of Meghalaya press fraternity have strongly condemned the assault of a senior journalist covering the sit-in-demonstration held at U Kiang Nangbah memorial in Barik point.

This demonstration was organized by Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Hynñiewtrep National Youth Front (HYNF), Ri-Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF).

It was organized to express dissatisfaction against state government’s ignorance to suspend the top officials involved into the murder of former HNLC leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.

Shillong Press Club (SPC) asserted that assault of a senior journalist while covering the demonstration have been taken with uttermost annoyance by the press fraternities.

It further informed that culprits responsible for the grievous incident will be identified and will be dealt-in appropriately.

The Press Club also welcomed the prompt response of some organizers who raised their voice against the incident, and apologizing to the journalists.