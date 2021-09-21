Nagaland : Social Welfare Department Conducts ‘Poshan-Panchayat’

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 21, the Department of Social Welfare conducted a Block Level Poshan Panchayat programme at Women Welfare Conference Hall.

The programme has been initiated by Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Jalukie Development Project, in view of the ‘Poshan Maah’, observed during the month of September.

This project aims to disseminate an awareness on health and nutrition.

While addressing the residents, Jalukie Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) Wangan Phom spoke on the role of Panchayat and various Poshan Schemes launched by the Central Government.

He encouraged the local leaders to disseminate an awareness on health and nutrition to the block-level.

Meanwhile, the EAC reiterated on significance of COVID-19 vaccine, the only weapon to fight against the virus.

The Jalukie Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Namhuheing stated on ‘Jan Andolan-People’s Movement’ during his address.

He encouraged the council members and village leaders to participate and raise awareness on health and nutrition.

The CDPO further emphasized on the role of Panchayat for successful implementation of the aforementioned activities.

Kalivi Zhimomi, Supervisor Jalukie also spoke on the management of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), Moderately Acute Malnutrition (MAM) children.

She asserted on importance of exclusive breast feeding and complimentary feedings.

The Supervisor further added that early identification of SAM is important for initiating treatment and minimizing the risk of complications.