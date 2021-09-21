Sikkim IPR Department Reviews Draft Of ‘Digital Media Advisory’

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 21, the Sikkim Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department organized a stakeholders’ consultation meeting to discuss the draft of two documents – ‘Social/Digital Media Advisory’ and ‘Guidelines for Empanelment of Digital Media with the State IPR Department’.

The meeting comprehensively discussed about the documents prepared by the IPR Department.

It will facilitate a comfortable environment for digital media houses to operate across the State, thereby adhering to journalistic ethics.

The Advisory issued by the department lays down safety tips for all social media users.

It further talks about provisions laid down under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India dated 25th February, 2021.

Besides, it also asserts the Code of Journalistic Ethics prescribed by the Press Council of India, the IT Act, 2000, and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Likewise, the Empanelment Guidelines lays down parameters of empanelment of digital media houses with Sikkim IPR Department.

The Secretary of IPR Department, in her opening remarks said that Advisory for Social/Digital Media Users in the State of Sikkim is an attempt of the cabinet to bring about a decorum in the digital media space.

It duly acknowledges the fundamental right of every citizen to express their opinions.

“During a time when the majority of the population engages in social media, it is imperative that people are made aware of the pros and cons of social media and thus have a safe online experience,” – she added.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction that the Department has been successful in preparing the two vital documents.

She said that feedback from today’s meeting would further be incorporated before finalizing the documents.

Director, IPR Department, said that the house realized the importance of these two documents and started working on the draft, since 2019.

Finally, after a round of consultation with the stakeholders and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the draft has arrived at its present form.

She added that today’s meeting was the last of such consultations, after which the documents would be submitted for Government approval.

Superintendent of Police, CID, along with media representatives welcomed the initiative of the Department and placed their suggestions on the matter.

However, feedback and suggestions received from the meeting would be incorporated in the documents.