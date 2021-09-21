Strategic Tawang Hosts Grand Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, CM Khandu Honours and Pays Respect To The Victory Flame

– NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu formally received the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at Tawang on 21st September 2021. He also felicitated War Veterans, Ex-servicemen, and Veer Naris (widows and next of kin of ex-servicemen) thanking them for their service and sacrifice.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal or Victory Flame, commemorating India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971, currently on tour all over India had reached the Tawang on Sunday, September 19th.

Speaking on the occasion, General Officer Commanding of 5 Mountain Division of the Indian Army and the Chief Minister paid homage to the Martyrs of the Armed Forces and brought out the significance of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The youth of the state were also motivated during the address to contribute towards the development and growth of the Nation.

Earlier the Vijay Mashaal was taken around the city, visiting the Buddha Statue, Tawang Monastery followed by Manjushree Vidyapeeth. At Tawang Monastery, Rinpoche, and Monks have their traditional blessings to the ‘Victory Flame’.

Later at the Manjushree Vidyapeeth, students welcomed the flame with paintings that were displayed for all visitors moving along with the Vijay Mashaal.

Later in the day, cultural and other events were organised at the Tawang Stadium which was attended with great enthusiasm by a large number of people from Tawang and adjoining areas. With the Chief Minister of the State in attendance, colourful cultural programs were presented by Students, Local Cultural Groups especially the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts, and various regiments of the Indian Army.

The reception of the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal with the celebrations of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh has sent a clear message to China that Tawang and Arunachal are an integral part of India. It has put a dent into the continuous saber-rattling of China over Arunachal Pradesh and Tawang in particular. It was only a few days ago that an article was making rounds in the Chinese media that Arunachal will be under the control of China by 2040.

For years now China claims parts of Arunachal Pradesh as part of China as a natural extension of its control over Tibet. However, those claims have been now and again refuted by India and Arunachal Pradesh and its citizens. The love and respect displayed by the people during the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations have emphatically dissed the Chinese claims.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal is on tour since being lit by PM Narendra Modi on the 16th of December 2021 to carry the message of victory and sacrifice to every nook and corner of India.