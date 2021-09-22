Assam : Gas Cylinder Bursts In Guwahati, Fire Razes Tea Stall

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 22 afternoon, a massive fire broke out at Noonmati in Guwahati after a cylinder blasted at a tea stall.

Owned by Naren Baishya, the tea stall is reported to have been completely burnt by the fire.

The fire was so devastating that fire fighters took almost hours, thereby facing massive struggle to douse it.

According to reports, cases of fire incidents rose to a large extent, incurring huge loss of property and escalated deaths.

Recently, a devastating fire broke out at a pet shop in Guwahati, killing 3 dogs and 3 rabbits.

According to reports, the fire has been suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit.

Although several fire fighters were immediately rushed to the spot, all the three pets were stuck inside the shop, leading to their death.