Assam Police Apprehends Aspirant For Using Proxy Candidate

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Assam Police has apprehended an aspirant for using a proxy candidate, in order to attend the exam on his behalf.

According to reports, the proxy was used for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) Examination, which was scheduled on September 19.

Identified as Jayprakash Pait, the aspirant had actually sent a proxy candidate named Naren Pait to attend the examination on his behalf.

On the basis of suspicion, the exam invigilator called on the police for further investigation.

Accordingly, the security forces have apprehended the duo and sent them to judicial custody.

D.El.Ed is a 2-year full-time diploma course that aims to train teachers for the primary level.