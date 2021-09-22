CBI Files Disproportionate Case Against Former Manager Of NHIDCL

NET Web Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against former General Manager of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at Mokokchung, Northern Nagaland for collecting disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 96.69 lakhs. Identified as Bhagwan Das Jangade, the accused had acquired huge quantities of assets, including movable and immovable properties, as informed by CBI sources.

According to reports, Jangade, retrieved the assets within April 1, 2015 till April 16, 2021.

While acting on specific inputs, CBI conducted searches at the premises of Das and others, including in Bilaspur (Chhatisgarh), leading to the recovery of cash worth Rs 5 lakh and other incriminating documents.

Das’ assets amounted to around Rs 1,76,05,422, which were stored in three separate bank accounts. Meanwhile, the accused had Rs 1,13,49,019 in Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 42,61,392 in Nagaland and Rs 3,27,621 in New Delhi, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income that amounted Rs 96,68,971, CBI stated.