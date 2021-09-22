Heroin From Myanmar Recovered In Aizawl, Three Arrested

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

In yet another anti-drug operation in Mizoram, a joint team of the state Excise and Narcotics Department and Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 359 grams of Heroin No. 4 at Bawngkawn locality of Aizawl on September 21, 2020.

According to sources the drugs were brought in from the Khawmawi village of Myanmar.

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics team apprehended three individuals related to the drugs bust. Out of the three one is from Myanmar while the other two are from Mizoram itself.

Manglianhre (20) s/o Santawmnghin, R/O. Liandu, Falam, Myanmar. F.Lalrinmawia (27) s/o F. Lalnghinglova, R/O. Durtlang North, Aizawl. Jerry Lalrammuana (23) s/o C. Lalrambuatsaiha, R/O. West Bunghmun, P/A – Bawngkawn, Durtlang Road, Aizawl.

The apprehended individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) and further legal proceedings have been initiated against them.