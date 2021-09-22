Indo-Naga Interaction : Assam, Nagaland CMs Hold Close-Door Meeting With Muivah

- NET Web Desk
The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio held closed-door talks with National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah.
The interaction aimed to find a solution to the Naga-political issue.
After the 40 minutes of discussion, the counterparts along with NSCN-IM decided not to address the highlighted points.
The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on ensuring ever-lasting peace in the North East.
“Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi and Adarniya HM Sri @AmitShah are committed to ensure ever-lasting peace in the North East. At Dimapur today, we held a discussion with NSCN (IM) representatives in presence of Nagaland HCM Sri @Neiphiu_Rio about the ongoing peace talks with GoI.” – tweeted Sarma.
We are all keen that the ongoing Peace Talks fructify into concrete results soon.
I also discussed the political scenario in Nagaland with HCM as well the upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections, and @NEDAIndia role in it. @CmoNagaland @BJP4Nagaland pic.twitter.com/1sCLEglK4c
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 21, 2021