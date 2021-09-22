Indo-Naga Interaction : Assam, Nagaland CMs Hold Close-Door Meeting With Muivah

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio held closed-door talks with National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah.

The interaction aimed to find a solution to the Naga-political issue.

After the 40 minutes of discussion, the counterparts along with NSCN-IM decided not to address the highlighted points.

The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on ensuring ever-lasting peace in the North East.

“Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi and Adarniya HM Sri @AmitShah are committed to ensure ever-lasting peace in the North East. At Dimapur today, we held a discussion with NSCN (IM) representatives in presence of Nagaland HCM Sri @Neiphiu_Rio about the ongoing peace talks with GoI.” – tweeted Sarma.