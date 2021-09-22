Manipur : ‘Apprehended Cadre, Not Related To Group’, Clarifies KNF

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Kuki National Front (KNF) had clarified that arrest of the self-styled commander-in-chief from Delhi has no connection with the group.

KNF Information & Publicity Secretary Lh Stephen stated that media reports claiming the commander-in-chief, a cadre of KNF is misleading and false.

Stephen added that KNF – the oldest militant outfit is undergoing tripartite talks with Centre and State Government under the banner of United People’s Front (UPF).

Accordingly, the group has recently signed an extension of Suspension of Operations.

“As per our findings, Mangkholam Kipgen is a self-styled commander-in-chief of the other KNF, a non-SoO group which has nothing to do with the original KNF and it has no mandate of the people,” – added the Public Secretary.

Identified as Mangkholam Kipgen alias David, the self-styled Commander-In-Chief was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from Dwarka, Delhi NCR on September 20.

According to reports, he was desperately wanted in various cases related to kidnapping, firearm snatching from security forces, ransom, shoot to kill, extortion, robbery, etc. lodged in different police stations of Manipur.