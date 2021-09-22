Manipur CM Inaugurates Oxygen Plant & 50-Bedded Ward In Tamenglong District

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 22, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has inaugurated the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant in Tamenglong District.

Inaugurated under ‘Go to Hills 2.0’, the the event was also attended by state Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RD&PR), Thongam Biswajit Singh; Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Awangbow Newmai; Education Minister, Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh; Tribal Affairs & Hills Minister, Vungzagin Valte; and other dignitaries.

Besides, the Minister has also inaugurated a 50-bedded ward in the Tamenglong District Hospital.

The CM further stated that with such facilities in place, people of the district can avail efficient treatment of different ailments and healthcare service in Tamenglong district itself.

“Under the Go to Hills 2.0, I’m delighted to inaugurate one PSA Oxygen Plants each in Tamenglong District today along with Hon’ble Ministers, MLAs & Officials. With these plants in place, the people of the district will not face the problem of oxygen shortage in future.” – tweeted the CM.