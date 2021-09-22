Manipur Government Renames Kaimai Railway Station Into ‘Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station’

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 22, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced that Kaimai Railway Station will be renamed as Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station.

This has been announced during an event held at Tamenglong Natural Football Ground.

The decision has been undertaken as part of Community Outreach Programme of the state Government, in order to take governance closer to Hill Districts, covering – Tamenglong and Noney.

Rani Gaidinliu was a spiritual and political leader from Manipur, who fearlessly fought against the British colonisers for the rights of her people.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that the Kaimai Railway Station will be renamed as Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station. We will always remember the sacrifice made by Rani Gaidinliu when she was just a teenager to fight the British in Manipur during the colonial era.” – tweeted by Biren Singh.