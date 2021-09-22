Manipur Ranks Third In ‘Food Safety Index 2021’ Among Small States

NET Web Desk

Manipur ranked third among India’s small states in ‘State Food Safety Index (SFSI)’ 2021.

According to the data released by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Union Health Ministry, the northeastern state stands behind Goa and Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Gujarat topped the ranking among the large states with 72 points followed by Kerala with 70 points and Tamil Nadu scoring 64 points.

The 2020-21 report has been released by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

SFSI ranking is an effort to measure food safety standards across the nation and it is prepared for three categories – large states, small states and Union Territories.

Human resources and institutional data, compliance, food testing- infrastructure and surveillance, training and capacity building, consumer empowerment are the criterias maintained for the rankings.