Manipur : Security Forces Seize Huge Cache Of IED Materials, 1 Held

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Police have successfully apprehended an active cadre of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Progressive) from Imphal West district.

According to PTI report, the security forces have seized a huge cache of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials from his possession.

Identified as Naoroibam Joyshankar alias Loyumba alias Khougang, the militant is a resident of Imphal West district.

The militant was nabbed from Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai area under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station (PS).

The IED materials seized from his possession include – one set of IED fitted in a tin of fish cane, one airgun rifle, four PEK cakes, three electronic circuits, one remote control device, three detonators, batteries, soldering equipment used in assembling IED bombs and a mobile phone, as informed by Superintendent of Police (SP), Imphal West, S. Ibomcha Singh.

Meanwhile, the militant of the insurgent outfit revealed of been involved in an IED attack at Manipur Chief Minister’s bungalow gate in 2013, and a restaurant in Imphal.

He had also threatened an individual residing at Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai area.

The militant is also accused of lobbying two hand grenades that exploded at a paddy field adjacent to his house, as informed by the SP.

However, for further investigation and legal action, the apprehended cadre along with seized IED materials has been handed over to Lamphel police station, Imphal West district.