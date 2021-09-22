Naga Peace Talks: RN Ravi Formally Puts Down His Papers As GoI Interlocutor

– NET Web Desk

What remained as a formality with the Centre appointing a new interlocutor for the Naga Peace talks, Tamil Nadu Governor and former Governor of Nagaland, as well as center’s interlocutor, submitted his resignation on 22nd September 2021.

According to a Times of India report, the resignation has been accepted by the Government Of India with immediate effect. Ravi was acting as an interlocutor since 2014 and was appointed the Governor of Nagaland in July 2019.

Questions regarding his role were started in 2019 when NSCN-IM refused to engage with him accusing Ravi of sabotaging the talks. The break of trust followed the exchange of words in the media between Ravi and NSCN-IM leadership allegedly made his role untenable.

In the Naga peace talks which concluded recently in Dimapur former, Government of India dispatched Director of Intelligence Bureau AK Mishra sealing the fate of Ravi as an interlocutor in the ongoing peace talks between the Indian Government and NSCN-IM leadership.

NEDA Convenor and Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also took part in a closed-door meet with the NSCN-IM leadership.

The TOI report also cited that it was Ravi who had signed the Naga Framework Agreement with Muivah in 2015.

The Naga peace process has been in the doldrums with NSCN-IM insisting on a separate flag and constitution which to which the Government of India is loathing to concede.