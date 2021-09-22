Nagaland : Energy & Resources Institute Organizes ‘Farmers Market Meet 2021’, Focuses On Traditional Agriculture

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 22, the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in collaboration with Tizu Valley Biodiversity Conservation and Livelihood Network (TVBCLN) organized a day-long, ‘Farmer’s Market Meet 2021’, with special focus on traditional agriculture.

Organized at Zunheboto Town Hall, the meeting was chaired by Ivan Jimomi with Zunheboto Deputy Commissioner Peter Lichamo as the special guest.

Lichamo added that potential for rich agriculture farming and organic products have always played a significant role with huge stocks of organic products.

Besides, keen participation from farmers has showcased the vision of self-sustainable Agri farming.

The Zunheboto DC encouraged the farmers to continue with traditional agriculture farming.

This meeting concluded with an elaboration of the project vision which focused entirely on traditional agriculture farming, thereby providing a platform to the cultivators.