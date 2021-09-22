Sikkim : Abandoned Baby Found At Singling Forest Area

NET Web Desk

Recently, the locals recovered a new born baby girl from a forest area at Singling, an area adjacent to Soreng, West Sikkim district.

According to reports, the newborn baby girl was found abandoned in the forest area of the region when locals recognized the infant.

Locals immediately informed the police, who then carried the child to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The baby is informed to be in a good health and is now under observation at Soreng hospital.

Meanwhile, a similar case also occurred recently in Meghalaya.

The District Child Protection Officer of District Child Protection Unit, East Khasi Hills District had issued a press release informing about an infant baby boy found abandoned inside the premises of Lawei Baphyrnai Children Home Boys at Langkyrding, Block-2, Shillong.

The Protection Unit urged the residents to share any sort of information regarding the whereabouts of the parents or relatives of the baby.

However, the unit further announced to legally declare the baby as ‘Free for Adoption’, if no response is made within a period of two months from the date of publication.