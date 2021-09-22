Sikkim CM Inaugurates National Informatics Centre At State Secretariat In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 22, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay inaugurated the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and National Knowledge Network (NKN) at Tashiling Secretariat Complex, Gangtok.

During the inaugural event, the CM acknowledged the major contribution of NIC Sikkim during the COVID-19 pandemic. He considered the platform as the only active e-Government service, which reached the remote parts of the Himalayan state during such tough times.

“Convenience provided by e-services would transform the lives of Sikkim residents,” – Golay further stated. He requested the line departments to attain this opportunity for serving the people of Sikkim, thereby helping the residents to avail services of such platforms.

The CM hoped that Pakyong, Soreng along with other blocks of the state successfully establish NIC branches to bring ease into the lives of citizens residing in rural areas. He assured that government will leave no stone unturned in its commitment of providing best e-services in every part of the State.

The Sikkim Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Dr. K. Jayakumar informed that ‘Ease of Doing Business’ (EoDB) aims to provide simple regulations for business and stronger protection of property rights. During his address, the Additional CS also interacted on issues such as – ease of renewals and issuance cost and inspections.

Besides, the NIC Senior Technical Director, Dr. L.P. Sharma discussed about several activities of NIC Sikkim which included – Network, Video Conference services provided by NIC during State and Central level meetings, e-governance services, NIC Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) services during elections and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based landslide alert.