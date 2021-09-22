Sikkim CS Review Works Initiated Under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

On Wednesday, September 22, the Sikkim Chief Secretary S.C Gupta reviewed the progress of activities across the state, initiated under the drive ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which marks the 75th year of Indian Independence.

He highlighted the significance of this drive and activities expected from each Department, as per the directives of the Government of India.

The main objective of this meeting is to draw up a calendar of proposed events from each departments over the next 11 months.

Besides, such activities will be sent to the Nodal House, i.e., Culture Department, as stated by the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Secretary further highlighted the five key areas of the specified campaign – ‘freedom struggle’, ‘ideas at 75’, ‘achievement at 75’, ‘action at 75’, and ‘resolve at 75’.