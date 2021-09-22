TMC Postpones Events In Tripura, After HC Denies Permission

NET Web Desk

The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) has postponed all its scheduled programmes, including a mega rally in Tripura, after denied permission from High Court (HC).

The decision to postpone the party events has been undertaken after the Tripura High Court rejected the TMC’s plea to hold an event in the state.

Through a series of tweets, TMC accused it’s opposition party, the BJP-led government in Tripura of repeatedly denying permission to hold events in the state.

In line with the HC's decision not to interfere in policy decisions, we are postponing our scheduled events in Tripura. We will seek further clarity from the court on the limits to such arbitrary use of executive power. (2/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 21, 2021

It accused the Biplab Deb government of imposing Section 144 in the entire state.

The section bars any gathering of more than two people.

However, a TMC leader while interacting with PTI, quoted that TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Tripura on Wednesday to attend ‘Jogdaan karmasuchi’ (joining programme).

It is pertinent to mention that West Bengal Party, TMC have been trying to escalate it’s grip in the northeastern state before the 2023 assembly elections.