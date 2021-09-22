World Rhino Day 2021 : Assam Burns Stockpile Of 2479 Rhino Horns

NET Web Desk

On the occasion of ‘World Rhino Day’, the Assam Government has burnt a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns.

This act aimed of putting an end on wildlife poaching in the state.

These horns were burnt at Bokakhat, Golaghat district, adjacent to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

Considered as “milestone towards rhino conservation”, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that burning volumes of such horns will bust myths, such as – ‘rhino horns are utilized for medicinal purposes’.

“One-horned rhino is not only integral to our civilisation, but also a symbol of our prized heritage and identity. We are preserving 94 rhino horns for display at a museum to be set up at Kaziranga National Park. The use of rhinos’ horns for medicinal purposes is a myth.” – tweeted the CM.

On September 16, the state cabinet unanimously decided to publicly burn 2,467 pieces of rhino horns out of 2,623 rhino horns stockpiled in state treasuries.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has decided to preserve 94 rhino horns as heritage pieces for academic purposes and public viewing.