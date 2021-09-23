Absconding Engineer Involved In Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC Road Scam Surrenders

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

PWD Chayang Tajo Executive engineer, Nyakpu Yangfo who was evading arrest by Special Investigation Cell for his involvement in multi-crore road scam, surrendered before the district and sessions court, Bomdila, West Kameng district on Wednesday.

While surrendering before the court he appealed for him to be released on bail. But the Court rejected his bail plea and sent him to 7-day police custody.

Mr. Yangfo, one of the main accused in the road scam had been absconding and evading arrest since August 31. Even after multiple summons were sent by the court, he continued to ignore them.

Before his voluntary surrender before the district and sessions court, Bomdila, he had approached the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, seeking an ‘Interim Protection’ but the court found his case to be unfit for the privilege of pre-arrest bail.

Before Mr. Yangfo’s surrender, three arrests have already been made in connection with the Seppa-Chayangtajo NEC road scam. These include PWD Executive Engineer, Bameng division Mr. Doba Jini, Managing Director of Hyderabad based DRB infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mr. Ramesh Babu, and Nacho PWD division Executive Engineer Mr. Tare Murtem.

Seppa-Chayangtajo road, the work for which had started in 2008 is yet to see its completion due to a multi-crore scam, where several high profile government officials are suspected to be involved.