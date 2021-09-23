Anand Mahindra Seeks Out “Real Iron Man” Of Manipur, Urges Netizen’s To Find Him

NET Web Desk

The business tycoon Anand Mahindra stopped in absolute awe after realizing the natural skill a Manipuri teen, Ningombam Prem is gifted with.

He called Ningombam, the real Iron Man, who recently took his Twitter handle, urging netizens, seeking their help to find him.

Mahindra further asserted, it would be his privilege to assist Ningombam and his siblings to attain their education.

He also thanked actor Jaaved Jaaferi, for forwarding him the video.

“Move over Tony Stark. Make way for the REAL Iron Man. And it would be a privilege to assist him & his siblings in their education. If someone can connect me to him, it will be a privilege for me & @KCMahindraEduc1 to support him. (Folded hands @jaavedjaaferi for forwarding the video)” – tweeted Anand Mahindra.

Ningombam has created a replica robot of Iron Man, and designing its costume from electronic waste, an innovation he dreamt of since 2015, after watching Iron Man movie.

Been amazed with its mechanism, Ningombam decided to make an Iron Man suit from the scratch.

Hailing from Heirok Part-2 village of Manipur’s Thoubal district, Ningombam has been a great fan of Hollywood movies.

Ningombam believes such skills can bring a huge impact into regional films, which are immensely based on love and romance.

But, realizing the lack of financial constraints been faced by his mother, Ningombam started to collect waste material from nearby areas.

He started creating the armours through motors, while cardboards were used to build the body parts of the replica.

It is pertinent to note that armours have been made through scrap materials, such as – emergency lamps, electronic toys, syringes, speaker frames and even IV-fluid tubes.