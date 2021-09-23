Defense MoS Receives Swarnim Vijay Mashaal At Tawang War Memorial, Lauds Civil-Military Bonhomie

NET Web Desk

Highlighting the importance of the national scheme of things MoS Defence Shri Ajay Bhatt received the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal/Victory Flame at Tawang war Memorial on the 23rd of September 2021, Wednesday. He was Accompanied by Eastern Army commander Lt. General Manoj Pandey and 4 Corps Commander Lt. General Ravi Khosla

MoS Bhatt also paid tribute to the martyrs on the occasion. He later interacted with the jawans of the Indian Army.

Interacting with media persons Raksha Rajya Mantri said “ I have interacted with our Jawans in forward locations today, their spirit is very high”.

Bhatt lauded the Civilian-military relation in Tawang and calling it exemplary. He added that the Indian Army has always maintained cordial relations with the civilian population and always extended their helping hands whenever needed.

Bhatt compared the bonhomie of the local population with the Army with a beautiful bouquet. Later in his meeting with the NCC cadets, the Minister said “ You should be ready to serve your nation, the future of this country lies on your shoulder.” He encouraged the cadets to join the Army when they become eligible.

Shri Tsering Tashi, Local MLA of Tawang briefed the Raksha Rajya Mantri and GOC Eastern Command on joint land re-assessment and on the meeting that was held on September 221 in the conference hall of DC Tawang which was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Earlier Raksha Rajya Mantri along with Senior officers from the Indian Army paid their tribute to the martyrs at Jaswant Garh and Bumla. The minister and Senior officers also participated in the cultural programme near the Tawang war memorial after the wreath-laying ceremony. Later in the afternoon the Union MoS and senior officers visited Tawang monastery and offered their prayers.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal is currently on tour as part of Swarnim Vijay Vaarsh Celebrations to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War has been in Tawang for the last few days. CM Pema Khandu had ceremonially received the Victory Flame in Tawang on September 21.