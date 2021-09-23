Energy Department Announces Power Shutdown Till Oct 5 In North & East Sikkim

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 22, the Sikkim Energy & Power Department has informed the shutdown of 66 KV Transmission Lines across the state.

According to the order, Extra High Voltage (EHV) North/East Division of Power Department has planned for the shutdown.

Signed by EHV Assistant Engineer Ashish Lamichaney, the order stated that 66 KV Transmission lines will remain shut for the routine maintenance and healthiness of transmission lines.

The order asserts that power shutdown will commence from September 24, which will culminate till October 5.

It will help to provide uninterruptible power supply to North and East District of Sikkim during festival seasons.