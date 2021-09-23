Former Tribal Council Chief Athuan Abonamai Killed In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Athuan Abonmai former Zeliangrong Baudi (AMN) president has been shot dead in Tamenglong, Manipur hours after he was allegedly abducted. According to sources Athaun Abonmai ‘s body was found about 7 km from Pallong village in Manipur.

His body was taken to his native village Machengluang by its residents along with those of Pallong.

Arai Abonmai, son of Athuan filed a report of abduction and kidnapping at Lamphel Police Station on the morning of September 22. According to his complaint, Athuan Abonmai was kidnapped by UGs from the Tamenglong Headquarters.

According to a report by Nagaland Digital the office of the Joint Tribes Council, a body of Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme tribes issued a press statement on the reported abduction of Athaun Abonmai by unknown persons from Tamenglong on Wednesday.

The Joint Tribes Council appealed to the kidnappers for his safe release at the earliest on humanitarian ground.

Zeliangrong Baudi is a Joint Tribes Council, a conglomerate body of representatives of Inpui, Liangmei, Rongmei and Zeme people of Manipur for Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.