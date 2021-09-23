Health Care On Speed Dial In Tripura, Medical Tele Consultancy Services Launched

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday launched the Tele-consultancy services of Sanjeevani to deliver prompt and improved health services to every village in the state.

Explaining its benefits Chief Minister Deb informed that “Health experts and experienced doctors from different departments can be consulted through telephone at free of cost”. He thanked all those involved in the project for making it a reality in record time.

He praised the role Sanjeevani is playing in providing quick quality healthcare in Tripura. “Doctors and health workers are constantly engaged in human services in various ways. I believe that as a result of this service, the health advice of specialist doctors will be easily accessible to all, bridging the geographical distance of health services. In the future, there are also plans to modernize the service, video conferencing, time and scope” Deb said.

“A large number of beneficiaries in the state are benefiting from this project. Through proper management, the state is working on a mission mode to outline and plan how to reach out to more people in the project. We are especially keen to extend health care opportunities to financially disadvantaged families”, he added.

He singled out Asha activist Uma Dey and TMC’s lab technician Anindya Dalal for providing covid services at the risk of their lives. He asserted that their sacrifice will always be remembered.