Manipur : Amidst Opposition District Council Chairman Asks Passing Of Hill Districts Bill

In order to strengthen governance in the hills, the Ukhrul Autonomous District Council (ADC) Yaronsho Ngalung urged the state government to ensure smooth functioning of Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill, 2021.

He stated government should expedite processes to pass the bill which can strengthen local bodies across the hill districts.

Local bodies couldn’t be fully empowered, as powers have never been fully devolved to the council, Ngalung stated.

“In the absence of devolution, the state government must ensure the new bill is passed and make a law at the earliest to empower the grassroots governance in the hills,” – he said.

It is pertinent to note that Autonomous District Council Bill, 2021 was framed under Article 371C of the Constitution.

Adopted by the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) on August 16, 2021, the bill was recommended to the state government on April 17.

Recently, valley-based civil bodies of Manipur have voiced their strong opposition to the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill 2021.

The civil bodies alleged that specified Bill contains maximum provisions and objectives of the contentious “Naga Autonomous Territorial Council and Kuki Autonomous Territorial Council” which the Manipuri people have been opposing.