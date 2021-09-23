Manipur High Court Bats For Inclusion, Asks Govt To Include Transgenders In Covid Relief Schemes

NET Web Desk

The Manipur High Court (HC) directed the state government to include transgender communities within the COVID-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme.

Besides, the Court also urged officials to extend dates for submission of applications beyond August 7.

The directive was issued in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Santa Khurai, secretary of All Manipur Nupi Maanbi Association (AMNMA).

Khurai is one of the most well-known trans women from Manipur who has also set-up one of the first transwoman owned beauty salons in the city.

She has filed the PIL seeking inclusion of the community into the relief scheme that aimed to uplift lives of residents during the disastrous global pandemic.

The Association tirelessly supported the marginalized trans men & women, thereby procuring and distributing rations to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

It is pertinent to note that COVID-19 relief scheme aims to provide direct transfer of Rs 5,000 in two equal instalments (Rs 2,500 per instalment) to every identified family whose livelihood has been directly affected by COVID-19.