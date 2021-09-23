Manipur : Kuki Association Calls 24-Hour Shutdown From September 27 In Tengnoupal

NET Web Desk

The Kuki Chief Association (KSA) has called for 24-hour shutdown along the Moreh-Imphal highway commencing from September 27 midnight.

This shutdown will be imposed in the entire Tengnoupal district.

The decision has been undertaken in protest against the Government’s “lackadaisical attitude” towards the district.

According to a press release issued by the Association, frequent transfers of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) had serious implications towards the development and effective functioning of the district administration.

“Although the appointment of the present DC of Tengnoupal Shri. Praveen Singh IAS as Additional Chief Electoral Officer by the Government is not objected, but the frequent transfer of DC Tengnoupal is totally uncalled for.” – the press release further added.

The Association through its statement further appealed Government to rescind its order in the interest of the public.

However, intention of this protest is not to cause misery to the general public but to draw seriousness of the Government towards the district, the press release added.

Earlier, the Kuki civil bodies informed that 4 DCs had been changed in the district since January 2021.

These bodies asserted that regular transfers of DC’s have been proved to be hurting people’s interests.

It is therefore becoming extremely difficult for officials to focus on various developmental fields in the district.